Oxford Street could be getting a pedestrianised update

After a year of struggle among occupying retailers, plans to update Oxford Street could be moving ahead as part of a “transformative” 90 million pounds public realm scheme for the shopping street.

The most significant change among this strategy is the new proposal to pedestrianise the street, an idea recently put forward by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who submitted the concept to Westminster City Council.

It would build on the council’s ongoing efforts to improve public spaces in London, with the addition of wider footways, improved seating, more greenery and clearer signage all elements that have already begun to be carried out.

Despite this, chief executive of the Westminster City Council, Stuart Love, remained hesitant about the immediate implementation of the scheme. Responding to the proposal, he noted that while the wider plans to improve Oxford Street have already received support from retailers and the local community, more information was still needed in regards to pedestrianisation.

Love added: “The latest pedestrianisation proposal from the Mayor of London was only shared with us last Thursday. It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.

“We will want to know how they will benefit from any proposals, particularly given the practical challenges pedestrianisation may have for the wider area. As a custodian of the West End, our role will be to ensure that local voices are heard loud and clear.”

Love did welcome the promise of additional funding for the area, and noted that the council intended to “work constructively” with the mayor and the government to ensure the best outcome.