Oxford Street pedestrianisation project receives public backing

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s plans to pedestrianise iconic shopping street Oxford Street are set to go ahead after receiving backing from both the public and local businesses.

A consultation addressing the project found that around seven in ten parties supported Khan’s transformation plans, while two-thirds specifically approved of the pedestrianisation proposal. The consultation drew 6,642 responses, according to a press release from the Mayor of London’s office.

Businesses in the Oxford Street area have also welcomed the plans. Selfridges’ executive director, Meave Wall, said the company was “hugely energised by the renewed commitment to make this area more enticing”, while John Lewis’ managing director, Peter Ruis, said the retailer believes “pedestrianisation will create a vibrant, thriving shopping environment”.

John Lewis and Selfridges support proposals

In her own statement, Dee Corsi, CEO of New West End Company, which represents 600 West End businesses, said the results were “an important step forward in the transformation of the nation’s high street”, adding that a “considered transformation” would “enhance the area, bringing significant economic benefits to Londoners and the wider UK economy”.

Khan introduced proposals to update the Oxford Street area earlier this year as part of a wider “transformative” 90 million pound public realm scheme for the shopping street. The project hopes to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and the rise of online shopping, which have both put Oxford Street in a precarious position, resulting in the mass closure of stores and a drop in footfall.

His plans, which largely revolve around pedestrianising the section of road between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus up to Great Portland Street, intend to boost retail and drive growth, while also attracting more national and international visitors. The project will further contribute to the progress of the recently published London Growth Plan, a 10-year growth strategy introduced by Khan.

The Mayor will now work with the government to arrange necessary legislation for a Mayoral Development Corporation dedicated to regenerating the area. This is to be established by January 1, 2026, while detailed traffic and highway proposals will also be developed.