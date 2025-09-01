Oxford Street to trial pedestrianisation in one-day event

London’s iconic shopping destination Oxford Street is set to embark on a one-day pedestrianisation trial as a proposal to make the area permanently car-free moves forward.

On September 21, from 12pm to 8pm, the space between Orchard Street and Oxford Street will be closed off to cars for a free event. Themed areas will take over the site, spanning fashion, sport, music and food, among others.

The event intends to exhibit the potential of pedestrianising the road between Oxford Circus and Great Portland Street. The proposed project was introduced by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan earlier this year as part of a wider “transformative” 90 million pound scheme for the shopping street.

A public consultation back in June showed a majority of surveyed residents supported the proposal, while the London Assembly also backed plans in July. Khan is now moving forward with steps to establish a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) dedicated to regenerating the area, the latest update said.

The one-day event hopes to highlight the benefits of a car-free Oxford Street, which has been struggling to regain pace in the wake of mass store closures and a drop in footfall heightened by the pandemic and the rise of online shopping.

Over the day, the street will play host to pop-ups, branded activations, live music, performances and a wellness zone, the latter in collaboration with Holland & Barrett. Other partnerships with shops and venues will be announced in the coming weeks.