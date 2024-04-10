P448 announces JV with The Camp Brands to expand presence across Europe

P448 has announced a joint venture partnership with The Camp Brands to expand and grow P448's European wholesale distribution and open stores in Europe. In addition, The Camp Brands will also manufacture and market P448 branded apparel globally.

P448 Europa

The company said in a release that the new division will be called P448 Europa, and managed by its newly appointed managing director Javier Carrera, who as co-founder and managing partner of The Camp Brands has experience marketing sportswear and fashion brands with past executive roles at Quiksilver and Nike.

"With Javier and the team, I have found the perfect international expansion partners for P448," said Wayne Kulkin, executive chairman of Street Trend LLC.

“To be able at this time in our story to build out and expand throughout Europe providing easier access to our latest offerings with new retail stores, first rate servicing and more wholesale channels is a giant tipping point for the company," Kulkin added.

In the past year, P448 experienced a 55 percent sales growth within its European ecommerce site. Capitalising on this momentum, the company added, P448 will open retail stores in key European cities over the next 10 years, making the streetwear brand available to its loyal core consumers within existing European markets as well as in new countries like Sweden, Poland and Denmark.

Commenting on its JV with P448, Javier Carrera said: "Taking the core values of its brand philosophy as a truly designed and made in Italy footwear brand, mixed with its activism on sustainable driven product initiatives, The Camp Brands and I are thrilled to enlarge the brand's footprint and exposure with not only a full apparel collection, but also contribute to its growth within the retail and wholesale arenas."

The company further said that while the new apparel collection will officially debut fall 2025, a soft small capsule will launch in September 2024 to entice customers. The apparel collection is designed with eco-friendly materials stamped with environmental certifications at an accessible price. The range made in Europe is available at both retail and wholesale channels.