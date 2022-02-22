Pandora plans US expansion with Macy’s

Pandora is to expand in the US in partnership with Macy’s as part of its long-term growth goals to increase market share and revenue in the country.

The jewellery brand launched in five Macy’s stores in the US in November 2021 and now plans to expand to approximately 28 additional locations in 2022 in “key market locations” across the US.

The move follows what it calls a “strong customer response” from its openings in Houston, Garden City, NY, and Atlanta locations.

The partnership supports Pandora’s long-term growth ambition to increase market share and double revenue in the US compared to 2019. It is looking to achieve this through fuelling brand momentum, enhancing its product offerings, driving strategic network expansion, and building a superior omni-channel journey and fulfilment.

The US is Pandora’s largest market, and in Q4 2021, it reported strong sell-out growth of 39 percent, compared to Q4 2019 earlier this month.

Luciano Rodembusch, president of Pandora North America, said in a statement: “As one of the nation’s premier retailers, Pandora values Macy’s as a strong partner to increase brand accessibility in the US and accelerate our footprint growth.

“We share a customer-focused culture, and we are confident we will continue to achieve our ambitious growth goals in the market through this partnership aligned to our strategic network expansion efforts.”

Jeff Gennette, chief executive of Macy’s, Inc., added: “Macy’s is a destination for jewellery purchases from affordable to high end. We are thrilled to partner with Pandora to expand our jewellery assortment and offer customers more exciting hand-finished jewellery and specialty options to help them enable their personal style.”