Pangaia unveils climate positive space in Paris’ Galeries Lafayette

Ethical clothing brand Pangaia has revealed its first physical brand experience in France, in a partnership with Galeries Lafayette.

For the temporary exhibition at the luxury department store, based in Paris, the label has developed an immersive experience inspired by its commitment to ‘high tech naturalism’. The label worked with Galeries Lafayette in creating a climate positive environment, offsetting the carbon footprint of the space.

Designed as a translation of Pangaia’s story, the circular formatted store looks to educate visitors on material innovations developed by the brand. On entering the space, a peppermint garden references the label’s Pprmint trademarked technology, which utilises natural peppermint oil in fabric fiber to keep clothing fresher for longer.

Other concepts highlighted in the experience include its C-Fiber innovation, a fusion of eucalyptus pulp and seaweed forming an alternative to cotton, and Flwrdwn, produced as an alternative to synthetic and animal down, utilising natural, dried wildflowers.

In keeping with its educational message, the retail space also offers storage in the form of a periodic table, a further reference to the brand’s roots in science.

Its eco-friendly construction falls in line with the newly revealed Pangaia Pact, established to display how the brand works with partners across three pillars: carbon neutrality, circularity and purpose.

As part of the store-in-store, Pangaia has curated a range of products it believes highlights its most important concept, innovation through science. Three new colourways of some of the brand’s signature designs will also be available at the location.

Together, Pangaia and Galeries Lafayette will donate two percent of net sales from the pop-up to the Bee The Change fund. The initiative was launched by Pangaia last year as a way to support grassroots NGOs working to preserve and protect species worldwide from extinction, with a particular focus on bees.

Additionally, the eco-conscious installation aligns closely with Galeries Lafayette’s ‘Go For Good’ movement, centred around the delivery of responsible fashion. The initiative intends to offer clients a wider range of more reasonable consumption options, with the retailer stating on its site that 500 brands have already joined both online and in-store.