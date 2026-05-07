Parent company of swimwear brands Cyell and Beachlife acquires German group

Netherlands - Zulk B.V., the parent company of Dutch swimwear brands Cyell and Beachlife, is acquiring the brands of the German company Adolf Riedl Gmbh & Co. Kg. These will continue under the new company name Sunflair Gmbh. Marloes Heijmans, the CEO of both brands, announced the news on LinkedIn.

The acquisition includes four brands: Sunflair, Olympia, Wavebreaker and Sunmarin. “This strengthens our position in the European swimwear market and allows us to continue building a strong international future,” writes Heijmans. This is her first acquisition for the group.

A management change took place five years after the brands merged in 2013. Heijmans became managing director of Beach House B.V. and María Aracil became managing director of Cyell B.V. Heijmans has led both since 2020.

Cyell was founded in 1995 and has 124 points-of-sale, the majority of which are in the Benelux region. Beachlife was launched in 1972 and is sold in 150 locations, including one in Italy and one in Wales (Great Britain).

Adolf Riedl was founded in 1947 in the southern state of Bavaria. The company was declared insolvent in November. At that time, it employed around 120 people.