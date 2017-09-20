Paris Beauty: Focus on promoting women’s spirit

Groversons is a well established name in domestic lingerie sector for over six decades and focuses closely on fits. It uses innovative materials to give the best as they believe every woman deserves the best and nothing less. “Everyday bras are most selling compared to the fashion bras, however, padded sports and a range of plus size bras are the emerging opportunities one sees in women’s innerwear segment,” explains Grover.

Evereday, no frills most selling

Siddarth Grover, Director Groversons elaborates, “Our brand Paris Beauty is focused on promoting women’s spirit in their everyday magical moments and that’s what we have made our style statement. We also focus on various moments of a woman and believe as every moment in a women’s life is magical; she has to feel that magic from within which comes from her lingerie that boosts her spirits and confidence.”

Paris Beauty is an all day comfort wear brand and that’s what has been their key focus. “Currently we are working on a padded range with new fabrics and laces, besides a range of sports bras targeted at various activities/sports. Along with these we have introduced some beautiful styles in plus size which have a fashion/ designer elements and are available in a wide range of cup sizes; this has been our most profitable range,” he informs.

This season the brand has focused on a few tones of blue such as soft sky blue, royal blue and navy blue. “We have also used tones of pinks coupled with red and maroon.”

Women’s innerwear a growing segment

As per industry stats Indian women’s innerwear segment is said to grow to 38,000 stores by 2020 at a CAGR of 17 per cent — more than approximately 80 per cent this is unorganised. “A lot has changed. Consumers today have more disposable income, women have become more aware about quality lingerie. Hence, the scenario in metros, which are mature markets, has become very specific and women are more sure of what they want and they don’t shy away from spending on what they want. However, even in Tier I and II cities there is a shift in demand and spending and this is a great for business,” he points out.

What’s more, since over 65 per cent India is young and under 35 years, the majority of lingerie consumers are experimental and open to trying new things as there is no taboo on lingerie in many of the markets and this shift is happening. Today’s woman is independent, confident, free spirited and this change is also seen in smaller towns.

Online retail boost growth

“Online markets have seen a boon in sales and the graph is going up fast, I believe online sales will stay and have its place but brick and mortar will be more prominent and dominant in our industry,” Grover avers. The key challenges being faced in the segment is that brands are unable to showcase the entire range to end consumer if a channel does not accept their advertising, this should change in the coming years. The key change drivers are the exposure a brand gets on the internet and the openness to try new things.