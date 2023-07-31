Paris Saint-Germain to open new Las Vegas store in Lids partnership

Football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is extending its long-term partnership with Lids and Fanatics with the opening of a new store location in Las Vegas.

Lids has been operating the French football club’s retail network since the duo debuted PSG’s first permanent store in Los Angeles in 2021, later adding locations in New York, Miami and wider Europe in the years following.

The new Vegas store will be located at Forum Shops at Caesar’s, and also extends Lids’ already established footprint in the city, where the brand had opened a flagship store last year.

For PSG, the team’s 1,851 square foot store will house jerseys, headwear, accessories, collaborative pieces, fashion collections and more.

Customisation stations will also be present, a feature available in most Lids stores that allows customers to customise their products on-site.

In a release, Bob Durda, president of Lids, said: "As we continue to broaden our brick-and-mortar footprint this new location speaks to the incredible partnership that we've been able to forge with PSG.

"We look forward to continuing to offer an unparalleled shopping experience in Las Vegas as local fans and visitors will have access to iconic merchandise right at their fingertips.

“Las Vegas is known for being a city with avid sports enthusiasts who will undoubtedly enjoy visiting this new store."