Patanjali’s apparel category ‘Paridhan’ eyes opening 100 outlets this fiscal

Baba Ramdev’s brand Patanjali Ayurved’s apparel category ‘Paridhan’ is looking to open around 100 outlets by the end of this fiscal and have a network of around 500 stores by March 2020. Paridhan has three apparel brands” Livfit, Aastha and Sanskar, aimed at customers across all age groups. While Sanskar would be a range of menswear, Aastha is a women's brand and Livfit would have a range of sportswear and yoga dresses.

There may also be standalone stores of these three brands. The entire range may also be available online by next year. Paridhan would also have a range of artificial jewelry and wedding clothes. The company is sourcing from 90 vendors across India and would encourage small and medium enterprises. The sales target is around Rs 1000 crores next fiscal.

The target is to compete with multinational companies in this field. The Paridhan range would be around 30 per cent to 40 per cent cheaper and would target ordinary people. In the textile industry, 90 per cent of sales are through the unorganised segment, and the branded segment accounts for only 10 per cent, in which there is hardly any Indian brand.

Patanjali Ayurved, a brand run by Baba Ramdev, registered 111 per cent growth in 2017. This is the ninth venture of Patanjali after entering into herbal ayurved, natural pure products, cosmetics, personal care, cattle feed and biofertilisers, dairy products and frozen vegetables and packaged water.