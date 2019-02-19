Patanjali to open 100 Paridhan stores in the next one year

Patanjali is planning to open 100 apparel stores across the country in the next 12 to 18 months. Simultaneously, the apparel range will be made available on e-commerce platforms such as Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon. Patanjali’s brand Paridhan was launched in November last year. Its maiden apparel store in New Delhi houses three sub-brands — a men’s wear brand Sanskar, a women’s wear brand Aastha and a unisex sportswear brand Livfit.

Apart from exclusive brand outlets, the company will open small stores, ranging from 800 sq ft to 1000 sq. ft. in multiple cities. The concept behind the small stores is to stock only one of the apparel sub-brands at a time. That apart, Patanjali is looking at varied retail channels — multi-brand outlets, the shop-in-shop model, distribution through unorganised retailers and distributors, online retail, as well as institutional business, through which companies can buy in bulk.

So far, Patanjali Paridhan has eight operational outlets. These are in New Delhi, Berhampur, Haridwar, Meerut and Aurangabad. The company is hoping to have 20 operational stores by the end of 2019, covering Jaipur, Agra, Patna and Nasik. Patanjali Ayurved is promoted by spiritual leader Baba Ramdev. Patanjali is riding on Indianness for its foray into fashion.