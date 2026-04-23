Paul & Shark strengthens India presence with KL Rahul capsule collection

Italian luxury brand Paul & Shark has unveiled a new capsule collection for spring/summer 2026 (SS26) created in collaboration with brand ambassador and Indian cricket player KL Rahul. The partnership aims to merge the heritage of the Varese-based label with a global lifestyle perspective, focusing specifically on the strategic Indian market.

The SS26 proposal prioritizes lightweight leisurewear designed for warm climates, balancing technical performance with a sophisticated aesthetic. The collection incorporates high-quality materials including wool, silk, and linen blends, alongside the signature Typhoon outerwear known for windproof and water-resistant properties.

Integration of cultural heritage and athletic identity

A central feature of the stylistic narrative is the inclusion of the Bandhgala, a traditional closed-collar garment rooted in Indian formal heritage. Paul & Shark chief executive officer Andrea Dini has reinterpreted this silhouette through a contemporary lens to fit a modern lifestyle context.

The collection also features a V-neck pullover manufactured from ultra-light, breathable PIUMA cotton. This specific piece serves as a subtle reference to cricket uniforms, acknowledging the professional background of Rahul. The color palette utilizes soft tones of beige complemented by accents of brick red and blue.

Strategic focus on the Indian luxury market

The collaboration underscores the importance of India as a growth driver for the Italian label. Dini stated that the project is a clear expression of the partnership built with the athlete.

“Through this project, we bring together Paul & Shark's core values of heritage, craftsmanship, a passion for travel, and the balance of elegance and performance, which KL Rahul embodies perfectly,” Dini said. He noted that while the company remains rooted in Italy, it continues to embrace a global vision with India remaining a key market.

Founded in 1976, Paul & Shark is currently led by the third generation of the Dini family. The brand continues to focus on its 'Sense of Journey' philosophy, combining technological innovation with traditional Italian manufacturing.