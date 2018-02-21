Paytm Mall ventures into offline space with maiden store in Delhi

As Alibaba backed Paytm Mall is planning to launch a physical store in India. The online shopping platform will launch a brick-and-mortar store co-branded with Red Tape shoes in Delhi, where customers can walk in, scan product barcodes, browse and make purchases via its mobile app.

Paytm has been trying every movement to establish a faithful customer base. Thus, it has been betting big on O2O (online-to-offline) commerce. The platform allows physical stores to display QR codes, allowing customers to scan the code, browse and shop from the store’s catalogue on Paytm Mall. The feature was aimed to enable better discovery of products and allow users the benefit of buying online from local stores, according to the e-commerce company.

Recently, all retail platforms have shown leaning towards an omnichannel presence where they can leverage both the offline and online segment. Flipkart-owned Myntra and online furniture retailers Pepperfry and Urbanladder are also attempting into the offline world.