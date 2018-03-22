Pepe Jeans opens 219th store in India, this one in Hyderabad

Pepe Jeans London is spreading its retail network across India. Now it has opened its 219th store and this one in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda area. Spanning across 1,350 sq ft. the store has a vibrant feel with fun props like lamps, trunks, spools etc.

Tejaswini S Nigam and Chetan Thakur from the India design & VM team of Pepe Jeans London, says the new Pepe Jeans store provides a vibrant source of pioneering youth culture and the perfect gateway to an all new internationally driven experience of fashion. The store boasts well designed with props, VM elements, innovative fixtures and various wall displays, on par with global standards. Separate wall units and display systems are dedicated for various collections VM props include lamps, trunks and spools to add to the vintage look of the store. The store also unveils the brand’s association with young Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra and the campaign surrounding it.

Pepe Jeans will be designing all its future stores to its international format. Pepe Jeans London plans to open 20-30 exclusive stores in India by end of this year. The brand will soon enter Indonesian market with four stores.