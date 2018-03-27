Pepe Jeans spreads retail, opens a children’s store in Mumbai

Pepe Jeans has seven stores dedicated exclusively to children. The seventh store was opened recently in Mumbai. The other kids’ stores are located in: Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad. The Mumbai store is, spread across 560 sq ft, follows the brand’s basic DNA in store design while adding strategic pop colors and a different set of props meant for a kids’ store environment. Funky wooden frames are added to promote the latest campaign images, while special props are designed for girls and boys highlighting the categories in the store. The brand now plans to add 10 more such stores by the end of the year.

Pepe Jeans was founded in 1973 is aimed at the young at heart. The brand caters to the fashion forward consumer who wants stylish and trendy denims at an affordable price. Pepe Jeans India manufactures a wide array of chic casual wear for men, women and children. Jeans, the core product, comes in a variety of fabrics, washes, fits and colors. The brand’s product portfolio also includes T-shirts, flat knits, sweaters, sweat shirts, jackets as well as woven merchandise. The accessories range consists of bags, wallets, caps, socks and footwear.

In India, Pepe Jeans is present across 13 states and 21 cities in 218 EBOs, 862 MBOs and 399 large format stores. For EBOs the brand has partnered with franchisees and also has standalone stores.