Pepe Jeans to spread retail, open four stores in Indonesia

Denim and casual wear major Pepe Jeans will open around four EBOs to strengthen its retail footprint in Indonesian market. The brand has retail presence in 61 countries currently. The brand will open three stores by next month while the fourth store is slated to open by August.

It has more than 215-220 exclusive brand outlets and has recently shared their plan to add about 20-30 stores in India in 2018. The brand’s retail design in India, which has been unchanged for a few years now, will see some changes soon in terms of design and VM. Pepe Jeans India recorded a turnover was Rs 424 crore (in wholesale price) last fiscal. Retail value of Pepe Jeans India is pegged at Rs 800 crore.