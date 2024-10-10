Perfect Moment expands US resale program overseas to the UK, France, Italy and Germany

High-performance, luxury ski wear and outerwear brand Perfect Moment has rolled out its US resale progam overseas to the UK, Italy, Germany and France. Named Perfect Second Moment, the resale program is designed to extend the lifecycle of the brand’s products while promoting the concept of a circular economy.

“This global expansion represents another important milestone in the evolution of Perfect Second Moment, where we now provide on a greater scale a simple and efficient solution to decreasing waste and providing for a more sustainable future,” said Mark Buckley, CEO of PErfect Moment in a statement. “It also rewards our Perfect Moment customers for their loyalty and shared commitment to the environment by subsidizing the cost of their next Perfect Moment purchase.”

The expansion of Perfect Second Moment comes months after the brand launched its resale program in the United States in partnership with Reflaunt. Driven by Reflaunt’s technology, the Perfect Second Moment website enables customers to return their used Perfect Moment skiwear and accessories in exchange for vouchers, which can be used for future purchases. The resale program was devised to save time and effort by streamlining the resale of Perfect Moment items, preventing them from losing value while sitting unused in consumers' closets.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Reflaunt for this important resale program,” said Jane Gottschalk, founder of Perfect Moment, in a statement. “Our customers invest in our products for their quality and durability, so we want to make it easy for them to recoup some of this investment for their next purchase. This program is a natural extension of our commitment to sustainability and circular fashion.”

“We are excited to partner with Perfect Moment and provide their customers with a seamless way to buy and sell their skiwear,” said Stephanie Crespin, founder and CEO of Reflaunt, in a statement. “It is important to facilitate circular habits and ensure these high-quality items are taken care of—which is why we open to the UK and European markets today.”