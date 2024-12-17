Perfect Moment opens first seasonal European store in the Alps

Skiwear brand Perfect Moment is continuing on its retail expansion, this time with the opening of its first seasonal store in Europe. The new location is within the Alps ski resort, Kitzbühel, in Tirol, Austria, where special in-store events will aptly tie into the surroundings.

The store itself will house select items from the company’s autumn/winter 2024 collection, with the intention of expressing the fusion of Perfect Moment’s “future-thinking designs and iconic heritage”. This is further reflected in the interior of the store, the brand said, which aimed to evoke the winter season through soft textures, translucent elements and metallic surfaces.

In a release, Perfect Moment co-founder and creative director, Jane Gottschalk, said: “The opening of our new store in this awe-inspiring location follows our success in other high-end retail markets. It furthers our exploration of establishing physical retail locations at select luxury destinations—particularly locations that embody our love for skiing and the alpine lifestyle.”

The Austrian site comes on the heels of the opening of Perfect Moment’s seasonal New York location, which launched as the brand began to pivot towards physical retail in response to the high-growth for the luxury ski apparel market. The sector, according to data by Global Research and Insights, is expected to reach 1.5 billion dollars in 2024, and is anticipated to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through 2031.