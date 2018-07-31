Pernia Qureshi launches first brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai

Entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi is all set to elevate the brand’s offline presence with the launch of maiden flagship store in Mumbai. The Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio located in Juhu is spread over 1,500 sq ft area and aims to create a tailored shopping experience integrated with its e-store. Shoppers can browse their website via in-store touch screen kiosks to explore collections beyond the curated mix of industry veterans and upcoming designers housed in the studio.

Most of the brand’s collections are trans-seasonal, but it mainly focuses on Indo-western styles with a festive flair this season. The designer selections at the store will change every week with labels like Dhruv Kapoor, Nishka Lulla, Pernia Qureshi label, Pallavi Jaipur, Pink Peacock Couture, Samant Chauhan and Eurumme, adorning its racks. The store’s lounge section will focus on personal styling consultations while Qureshi’s top picks of the month are also showcased on a dedicated shelf.