Peter England, Chennai Super Kings team up to launch wedding wear

Indian premier league (IPL) club Chennai Super Kings has launched Peter England’s wedding collection. With the collection, the brand is looking to tap the wedding market especially in Southern states ahead of the upcoming wedding season. It is banking on the popularity of CSK cricketers to drive sales in the region. The campaign will feature cricketers like MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Murali Vijay in wedding attire.

The collection features suits and blazers and will be available across stores in all major cities. Peter England and CSK had earlier partnered this year for the launch of an exclusive range of merchandise which included T-shirts and accessories.

Peter England is a men’s wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. With a strong foothold in the formal and causal men’s wear segments, Peter England also offers innovative collections in denims, linen, festive wear, kurtas, accessories, and more.

The brand is known for its standardized fits, superior quality, wide range and fashionable styles. It brings customers a contemporary, chic, fashion forward branded apparel at price points that work with every budget. Peter England delivers the latest national and international trends. The brand was listed in the top five most trusted brands in the apparel category for seven consecutive years.