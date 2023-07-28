Phase Eight unveils new store concept at relocated Milton Keynes store

British womenswear brand Phase Eight has revealed a new retail concept at its relocated Centre:mk store on Silbury Arcade.

The label has opened the first of its new flagships at the shopping centre, in a 161.1 square metre space showcasing a selection of its feminine collections.

In a release, Caroline Money, global group retail director at TFG Brands, the parent company of Phase Eight, said: “We are delighted to have launched our new store concept in a prime location within Centre:mk, a destination in which we have always traded beyond expectations.

“The new store embodies every aspect of the Phase Eight brand and will serve as our regional flagship.”

Phase Eight storefront at Centre:mk. Credits: Centre:mk.

As part of the opening announcement, Phase Eight underlined its commitment to “responsibly sourcing 80 percent of its collections by 2025”.

Such a mission falls in line with the shopping centre’s various waste reduction initiatives, which have been reported to have resulted in 100 percent diversion from landfill.

Commenting on the opening, Kevin Duffy, Centre:mk’s centre director said that the addition of Phase Eight represented a “clear recognition of its position as a top 10 destination in the UK”.

Duffy added: “As well as being a great fit with our customer, the brand’s ethos, particularly its commitment to sustainability, aligns with our own and it has been great working with the team to realise its vision for Centre:mk.”