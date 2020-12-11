Pictured: Tommy Hilfiger opens store at London’s Broadgate Centre

Tommy Hilfiger has opened a new store in London at 100 Liverpool Street in the capital’s premium Broadgate Centre.

The 2,150 square foot store spans two floors and features the autumn 2020 Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collections for men and women - including the Icons capsule - as well as the brand’s tailored collection and a curated assortment of Hilfiger collection for women.

The store also offers a click-and collect-service and is fully accommodating of wheelchair-bound consumers, with an in-store lift and extra spacious, wheelchair-accessible dressing rooms.

“No matter the circumstance, we will always meet consumers where they are,” said Martijn Hagman

CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, in a statement. “In 2020, meeting their needs meant providing new health and safety measures, protective accessories, take-back support and greater omnichannel connectivity.”

This latest store adds to Tommy Hilfiger’s global network of more than 2,000 stores in over 100 countries worldwide including flagships in London, Tokyo and Düsseldorf.