Pinterest expands partner program to make platform even more shoppable

Pinterest has taken one more step towards its goal to become an online shopping space rather than just a place where people can make digital moodboards. The company has announced the expansion of its third-party partner program, launched in 2015, to bring more businesses and services onto the platform and enable more shopping experiences for its 290 million users worldwide.

In addition to being able to place ads on the platform, Pinterest’s partners will now have access to a number of new functionalities. The company has teamed up with platforms like WooCommerce and Square Online Store to allow partner businesses to set-up ecommerce websites. Feed management services such as Feedonomics, Productsup and GoDataFeed will enable partners to manage and optimize their inventory and bring their product catalogs to Pinterest.

Pinterest has also teamed up with Shoppable, MikMak, Jebbit, Drizly and Basketful to connect products within a pin to retailers who can fulfill orders. Last but not least, tag management providers like PixelYourSite and Tealium will help merchants to measure online shopping conversions and sales in Pinterest.

But that's not all. Pinterest informed in a statement published on its website that it is testing a new Reporting API. "The Reporting API will give businesses insight into how their organic content on Pinterest engages their audience and which ads are the most relevant", explained the company.

The news comes shortly after Pinterest’s IPO and the launch of its catalog feature , which allows brands to upload images of their entire product catalog and turn them into shoppable pins.

Pinterest is not the only social network trying to become an ecommerce space in their own right, however. Instagram is also investing heavily on new functionalities encouraging users to shop directly on the platform. Read more below.

Picture: Pinterest Facebook page