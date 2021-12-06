Plans for Scandinavia’s largest designer outlet are unveiled

Malmö Designer Village is set to be the largest designer outlet in Scandinavia, with its first phase expected to open in summer 2025.

Housing a number of premium retail and dining brands, the 18,000 square meter space will also include landscaped gardens, seasonal events and multisensory elements designed for a high-end shopping experience.

Operated by independent outlet developer Rioja Estates, both international and new-to-market brands will be included in the first opening phase, while phase two, scheduled for autumn 2027, will see a 9,000 square meter expansion.

According to a release, the outlet expects a footfall increase of 2.5 million a year, which would place it among the top 25 percent of outlets in Europe in terms of visitor numbers. Furthermore, during phase two, potential visitor expenditure is expected to be 655 million euros, as reported by outlet retail specialists Ken Gunn Consulting.

“For both Malmö Designer Village and the Grantham Designer Outlet Village, which we’re developing in the UK, we’re seeing significant levels of interest from brands in opening stores in these retail destinations, demonstrating that brands understand that bricks-and-mortar retail is alive and well and that it is in fact thriving in designer outlet,” said Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Estates, who further suggested the location will appeal to both local and international visitors.

Shopping streets and landscaped gardens at the retail park will be the backdrop of seasonal events that aim to attract visitors and encourage repeat visits. Other multisensory experiences will include spaces for yoga, outdoor dining and an organic food market.

The company has stated that its location allows it to reach 3.8 million residents located within 90 minutes of the village, suggesting it has a larger catchment area than any existing outlet in Scandinavia. It further affirmed that 26 million tourists stay within 60 minutes of the area, ultimately drawing the estimation that it will attract over 1.9 million, high spending visitors per year for phase one.

According to the company, its first stage is expected to bring in a potential expenditure of 468 million euros, resulting in an annual turnover of 84 million euros at full occupancy. In phase two, it expects the mature annual turnover to increase to 134 million euros.