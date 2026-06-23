Polimoda students create visual merchandising for Aspesi's Florence store

For the second year of the project, Aspesi Studio has launched a collaboration with Polimoda. The initiative was developed as part of Window to wonder, a new chapter of the Case of wonders format. Created by Fabio Messana and Paolo Convinto, the format invites students to engage with real briefs from the creative industry.

The project featured students from the Fashion Styling course, who were tasked with developing a visual merchandising proposal for Aspesi based on a simple, open-ended keyword: pool. Divided into four groups, the students took part in an intensive two-day workshop in close collaboration with the brand's team. Following an in-depth study of the brand's universe, each group developed a comprehensive proposal, including creative concepts; mood boards; styling direction; scenographic design; and display setup.

The process concluded with the implementation of the selected proposal for one of the windows at Aspesi's Florence flagship store: “Underwater treasures”. This project reflects on the theme of memory in the digital age through an immersive and contemplative visual language.

Titled “Memories are what remain”, the window display stems from a reflection on the value of memories and their preservation in the contemporary world. While memory once found its place in objects, albums and physical locations, today it is stored within the devices that accompany our daily lives. Images, thoughts and fragments of life are collected in personal archives that are always accessible, yet fragile.

Another of the store's windows Credits: Aspesi

The exhibition space is transformed into a submerged, suspended and silent landscape where time seems to slow down. Water becomes a metaphor for protection and safekeeping, an environment capable of preserving what truly matters. At the centre of the scene, a device emerges, treated as a contemporary treasure, surrounded by reflections, suspended elements and images that dissolve and reappear like memories. Rather than representing a real place, the window display constructs an emotional state. A sanctuary dedicated to memory, where the superfluous disappears and what remains takes on new meaning.