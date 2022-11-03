Poundland to extend clothing range as part of FY23 retail revamp

Budget retailer Poundland has detailed further plans as part of its ongoing ‘Project Diamond’ strategy, which will see it bring new or expanded ranges to a number of its stores by autumn 2023.

Over 350 stores have already undergone a revamp by the retailer in the last three years, which has seen an expansion of its Pep&Co clothing line and the further additions of chilled and frozen foods and home departments.

In a release, Poundland said it will be bringing the concept to between 275 and 300 stores over the next year, ensuring that almost all of its UK locations are to be revamped under the strategy.

The announcement comes on the back of the group’s recently revealed retail expansion plans, detailed in August, in which Poundland said it was preparing to open, relocate or extend up to 25 stores by the end of this year.

Locations in Port Glasgow, Bloxwich, Swiss Cottage, Perth St. Catherine’s and Morecambe are the next in line, with more to come through November and December.

For the latter month, two supersize stores will be among the plans, including an extension in Manchester and a new store in Peterborough, each spanning 18,000 square feet, making them two of the largest in the country.

Poundland said it was set to unveil further “ambitious store opening plans” for 2023 early next year.