Prada Outdoor brings its ‘Mountain’ experience to Stockholm

Prada is set to open a new pop-up in the centre of Stockholm in a continuation of its Prada Outdoor concept currently taking place in cities and Prada stores across the world.

The pop-up store will be located at Norrmalmstorg 1 in the heart of Stockholm and is to be entirely dedicated to mountain-wear and related sports attire. The store interior will symbolise the emotions attached to mountainous landscapes and alpine scenery and will include relaxation areas and spaces for socialising.

Garments within the themed collection on offer at the store are casual, practical and contemporary, with designs inspired by technical clothing and sporty details. The womenswear assortment strives to reinvent femininity. Re-Nylon dresses and vests come in functional forms, with metal buckles and backpack-like details. Men’s garments are reminiscent of military garb and work uniforms, shown in a range of zip-off trousers, pea coats, capes and camouflage prints.

Image: Prada Outdoor

High-tech and environmentally friendly materials are also a common component of the collection. Women’s knitwear is designed using recycled melange mouliné yarn, whilst natural cotton and technical fabrics are used for multi-pocket vests, dungarees and blousons.

A specific highlight of the accessory range is the padded backpack in a tartan print with an integrated hood. Accessories will also include yoga sets, frisbees, basketballs, belt bags and bucket hats, rounding out the collection.

Image: Prada Outdoor

The luxury fashion house launched the Prada Outdoor concept earlier this year, celebrating landscapes, seasons and nature in a range of pop-ups and in-store installations, with each one showcasing original products related to a specific environment. The Garden concept sees Prada stores hosting a luxury private garden scene, featuring silky garments styled alongside picnic baskets and hammocks. In the Coast concept, shoppers can find a selection of wicker bags, nylon beachwear and anything else needed for a beach day out.

The Mountain concept has been or is set to be launched in stores and pop-ups in Beijing, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and a number of cities across Japan and the US, with the other Garden and Coast concepts also being launched on a global scale.

The Stockholm pop-up will open August 28 and will stay until September 25.