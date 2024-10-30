Premium buyers are embracing vintage fashion

The secondary luxury market is experiencing unprecedented growth as vintage fashion emerges as a significant force in the premium retail sector, according to new data from buy-now-pay-later provider Clearpay.

Analysis of transaction data reveals substantial year-on-year growth across key vintage categories, indicating a structural shift in purchasing behaviour among luxury consumers. The trend suggests a maturing market where sustainability credentials are increasingly aligned with premium positioning.

The vintage trench coat category has recorded the most dramatic growth, with sales surging 429 per cent year-on-year. This performance underscores the enduring appeal of heritage pieces, particularly from established luxury houses such as Burberry, whose vintage pieces are commanding significant premiums.

Leather goods have similarly demonstrated robust growth, with vintage leather jacket sales increasing 191 per cent. The category has gained particular traction following high-profile endorsements at Paris Fashion Week 2024, where influential figures including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Gigi Hadid showcased vintage pieces.

Vintage offers authenticity

The formal wear segment has also shown notable momentum, with vintage blazer sales rising 69 per cent. Market observers attribute this growth to the increasing preference for oversized silhouettes in corporate wardrobes, with vintage pieces offering authenticity that contemporary interpretations struggle to replicate.

In the accessories category, vintage silver jewellery has emerged as a particular bright spot, recording 243 per cent growth. The surge aligns with broader market trends towards statement pieces, amplified by celebrity influence such as Sabrina Carpenter's widely documented preference for vintage accessories.

"The convergence of economic pragmatism and environmental consciousness is reshaping luxury consumption patterns," says Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Consumer Insights Psychologist at Clearpay. "Vintage acquisition represents a sophisticated approach to luxury ownership, offering both exclusivity and sustainability credentials increasingly demanded by discerning consumers."

The data suggests a fundamental evolution in luxury retail, where vintage pieces are increasingly positioned as premium alternatives rather than secondary market options. This shift presents both opportunities and challenges for traditional luxury retailers and brands in addressing changing consumer preferences.

