Pretty Secrets to double brick and mortar retail

Online fashion lingerie brand Pretty Secrets is planning to open 60 exclusive brand outlets by the end of this year. At present, it has 23 exclusive brand outlets. It is also looking at increasing the number of retail counters where the brand’s products are sold to over 600. Pretty Secrets sells through six distributors in about 250 retail counters. The company is looking at appointing seven more distributors.

Pretty Secrets started with an e-store in 2012 and entered offline retail last year. The company is looking at raising funds for expansion and is constantly in touch with venture capital/private equity players. It will need capital but is looking at debt options at this point of time.

Pretty Secrets has raised Rs 55 crores so far in multiple rounds of private equity investment from investors such as RB Investments, Orios Venture Partners, Indian Angel Network, India Quotient and Harvard Business School Angels India. The company is expected to break even by October this year. The brand, which also sells its products on e-commerce websites in the UAE and Southeast Asia may also look at overseas foray this year. The brand offers about 1,000 products in the category of lingerie, night wear, swim wear and active wear.