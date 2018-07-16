PrettySecrets gets a boost on Myntra's platform with 'Accelerator Program'

Homegrown lingerie brand PrettySecrets will now be available on Myntra, Flipkart and Jabong. The brand has tied up with Myntra to be a part of Myntra’s Brand Accelerator Program. PrettySecrets has seen a month on month growth of over 80 per cent on Myntra as compared to last year’s EORS on Myntra. This year, PrettySecrets has grown by 110 per cent. It has done a sale worth Rs 4 crore in the month of June on Myntra alone.

PrettySecrets is India’s fastest selling lingerie brand. Growth chart over the past one year has had a very positive influence over Myntra which in turn is one of the biggest fashion ecommerce brand. The Myntra Accelerator Program has helped the brand get higher visibility through complimentary access to Myntra’s visibility tools such as banners and brand days etc, which is promoted to over 50 million unique customers. Myntra and PrettySecrets’ collaborated machine learning tools will help strengthen the customer analytics capabilities and increase sell through rates for PrettySecrets on Myntra’s platform which will help build PrettySecrets’ brand positioning.

PrettySecrets has created a niche in Indian lingerie market through its brand and product offering by building a product which fills the gap in Indian lingerie space – a combination of functional attributes coupled with stylish and trendy designs in high quality and affordable price points. The brand positioning and values of PrettySecrets echos the value of today’s Indian woman who is looking for something that is value for money, great quality, extremely functional and yet uncompromising on fashion and style.