PrettySecrets looks to double EBOs

Online fashion lingerie brand PrettySecrets is planning to more than double its offline retail distribution to over 30 EBOs. The brand, which started out with an e-store in 2012, at present has 25 EBOs across cities like Mumbai, Imphal, Surat, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Baroda, Raipur, Goa, Dhanbad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Naharlagun, Trivandrum, Siliguri, Pune, and Itanagar. It plans to open 100 stores by end of 2019 and 250 stores by end of 2020.

The size of the store will ensure perfect amount of product display and adequate space/trial rooms to make it a comfortable shopping experience. The brand has also added the option of shopping through its online catalogue in stores so that one can avail the styles /sizes that they like but which may/may not be in stores. The store has an all-women staff, specifically to ensure the women shopping in stores feel comfortable and at ease. The staff is exceptionally trained to guide a customer for what style and fit is best suited to her routine and body type.