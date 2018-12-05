PrettySecrets opens flagship store in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

PrettySecrets, the leading fashion lingerie brand has opened a flagship store at Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. It’s the first flagship store with an experiential set up at par with international brands, wherein the customers will get to experience PrettySecrets life in the store with the young and fun vibe. With a sprawling space of 2000 sq ft. spread over two floors, PrettySecrets store is designed to create personalised shopping experience for each of its customer. The store is well defined by its fanatical spaces, trial sessions for the customers and its friendly vibe.

The collection showcased in the store is dedicated towards redefining the basic wear and is designed for young, modern and bold women. The store offers fashionable yet comfortable mix of lingerie, nightwear, active wear and swimwear at a reasonable price starting with Rs 399. Currently PrettySecrets has three stores in Delhi and 25 stores across pan India making them one of the fastest growing brands in the lingerie segment in the country.