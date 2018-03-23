PrettySecrets to venture into brick and mortar mode, open 300 stores by 2019

PrettySecrets plans to boost retail network with new stores through the franchise route and is aiming for 300 stores by 2019. Its current average store size is approximately 550 sq. ft., however, the brand’s future stores will range between 450 and 500 sq. ft.

PrettySecrets which began as an online brand, decided to take the offline road early last year. It started with exclusive store openings in Mumbai, the most populous city in the country. Out of the 19 stores (at present), two are company-owned and the rest are franchised, covering a total retail space of 10,500 sq. ft. in the Indian market.

PrettySecrets has raised multiple rounds of private equity investment from prominent investors like RB Investments Pte, Orios Venture Partners, Indian Angel Network, India Quotient and Harvard Business School Angels India. Founded in 2011, PrettySecrets is reckoned as the fastest growing lingerie labels in India. Its portfolio consists of 1,200 plus products including lingerie, nightwear, activewear and swimwear.