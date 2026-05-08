Primark celebrates ten years in Italy, to open three new stores

Primark has celebrated ten years in Italy. Its first store opened at Il Centro in Arese. On this occasion, the management announced a new investment of 22 million euros for the opening of three new stores. The company will create 300 new jobs as part of its continued expansion in Italy.

Primark expands store network in Italy

“This new phase of growth represents much more than a simple expansion of our retail network for us,” emphasised Luca Ciuffreda, director of Primark Italy, in a note. “With this ten-year celebration, we want to thank our colleagues and our customers who have been at the heart of our growth journey so far.”

The new stores will open in Cremona (Centro Commerciale Cremona Po’), Ancona (Grotte Center) and Gorizia (Tiare Shopping centre).

The chain currently operates 20 stores throughout Italy and employs over 5,000 people. The three new stores announced today, along with the five recently announced stores opening in Naples (two stores), Rome, Parma and Genoa, will bring Primark's network in Italy to a total of 28 stores in the coming years.

Primark arrived in Italy in 2016 with its first store at Il Centro in Arese, which opened with a team of 390 colleagues. Just eight months later, it opened its second store in Brescia.

First logistics hub in Italy

The company is also proceeding with the construction of its first logistics hub in Italy. Located in Alessandria, the hub will create more than 200 jobs and support the expanding network of stores nationwide. In collaboration with its partner Segri, the work is scheduled for completion by the end of November 2026, with operations starting in 2027.

Primark operates more than 485 stores in 19 countries across Europe, the US and the Middle East.