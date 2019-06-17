Primark launches in 12th market with opening of Slovenia store

Primark has opened the doors of a new store in Ljubljana, Slovenia, marking the international retailer’s 12 market, and its entry into the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) market.

Primark has previously announced plans for further expansion into the CEE market and has signed leases for its first stores in Poland and the Czech Republic. The new store spans 4,200 square meters over two floors, and features 44 cash desks and 48 fitting rooms. The store has created 200 jobs.

“We are delighted to open our new store in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana," said Stephen Mullen, retail director at Primark, in a statement. "The opening marks our 12th country of operation and we’re excited to bring amazing fashion at amazing prices to the people of Slovenia and beyond.”

Primark now has a total of 372 stores across 12 markets: (Republic of Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, the US and Italy).