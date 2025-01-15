Primark opens first Primark Home store

Fast-fashion brand Primark is going to continue to focus on the interior segment. The originally Irish company announces that it will open the first Primark Home store.

Primark’s first store, dedicated entirely to its home segment, will open in Belfast from March. The store will be over 800 square metres in size. Primark’s home offering will include bedding, towels, ceramics and homeware.

Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Northern Ireland and Ireland, said: “This is a really proud moment for Primark as we open our first standalone Primark Home store. Belfast seemed like the perfect place to bring this concept to life and Fountain House (the name of the building the store will be in) offers a fantastic setting in the heart of the city centre to showcase our extensive homeware range. Our Home collection has always proven to be a real hit with our customers in Belfast and we can’t wait to welcome them to our very first Primark Home store.”

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.