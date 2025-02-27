Primark to finalise UK click & collect roll out by summer

Budget retailer Primark has said that it will complete the roll out of its click and collect service to all of its UK stores by this summer.

From February 26, the feature was introduced to a further 18 locations, bringing its number of stores kitted out with the service to 131, nearly three-quarters of its 186 British store count.

In a release, Kari Rodgers, UK retail director for Primark, said customers love the click and collect offer both for its “convenience” and its ability to “access ranges otherwise only found in larger stores”.

Rodgers continued: “With the roll out now due to complete in time for summer, we hope this will help make summer holiday shopping that bit easier.”

By completing the full integration of the feature by summer, Primark is ahead of its previously cited schedule, with the retailer having stated last year that it planned to finalise the introduction of click and collect to all of its stores by the end of 2025.

Its expansion comes as part of Primark’s ongoing investments into its UK store estate, for which it committed to injecting 75 million pounds last year, bringing its total investment in the region to 100 million pounds.

Much of this went into opening new sites and expanding or refurbishing existing ones, showing what Rodgers said to be an “ongoing commitment to the UK high street”.