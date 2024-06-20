Primark to invest 40 million euros in Portugal

International value fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark is ramping up expansion plans in Portugal with a 40-million-euro investment in the country.

In a statement, Primark said it plans to open four new stores in four new cities, alongside extending its Colombo store in Lisbon, creating more than 500 new jobs.

The plans coincide with Primark’s 15-year anniversary in Portugal and will see the affordable fashion retailer growing to 14 stores across the country, increasing its selling space by over 30 percent.

Primark opened its first store in Portugal in May 2009 at the UBBO Shopping Centre in Amadora, and it now has 10 stores from Braga to Loulé. The 40-million-euro investment will see the retailer opening in Allegro Shopping Centre (Montijo), Centro Comercial Espaço (Guimaraes), Palácio Do Gelo Shopping (Viseu) and Covilha City Center Retail Park (Covilhã).

In addition, the extension of its Colombo store in Lisbon opens later this week on Friday, June 21 offering a refreshed new look throughout, showcasing fashion, beauty and home.

Primark ramps up expansion in Portugal

Nelson Ribeiro, head of sales at Primark Portugal Credits: Primark

Nelson Ribeiro, head of sales at Primark Portugal, said: “Primark is continuing to spread in Portugal. Since opening our first store 15 years ago, we have built and grown such a strong business here with a huge base of loyal Primark customers. It makes us so proud how they have welcomed and returned to us again and again as we have grown over the years.

“Primark is a retailer built entirely around our stores, so we know that a big part of our success is our committed retail colleagues who have supported us every step of the way and have been our best ambassadors in helping Portugal fall in love with Primark. We are excited to keep growing, investing in more stores, creating even more jobs, and introducing even more Portuguese shoppers to our incredible style and value.”

The four new stores are expected to open over the next two to three years and are being designed to create a “fantastic in store experience,” adds Primark, and will be the first in Portugal to feature self-service checkouts, giving customers more choice and convenience when visiting.

Primark’s investment in Portugal is part of the retailer’s ambitious growth plans to expand across new and existing markets to reach 530 stores by 2026. Last month, Primark entered its 17th market, opening its first store in Budapest, Hungary.