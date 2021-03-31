Primark to open eight new Italian stores, creating 2,000 jobs

Primark says it will open eight new shops across Italy by late 2022, creating over 2,000 new jobs, including 140 store management positions.

The new openings will bring the fast-fashion retailer’s total number of stores in Italy to 14, and will more than double its total trading space in the country to 65,000 square metres.

The first of the openings will take place in the ‘Roma Est’ Shopping Centre this summer, while stores at the Centro Sicilia Shopping Centre in Misterbianco - in the province of Catania - and the Megalò Shopping Centre in Chieti are set to open by the end of the year.

By the end of 2022, stores will have opened in Shopville Le Gru (Grugliasco, Turin), Shopville Gran Reno (Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna), Campania Shopping Centre (Marcianise, Caserta), Nave De Vero Shopping Centre (Marghera, Venice) and Milan city on Via Torino, which will also be home to Primark Italy’s new regional office.