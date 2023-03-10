Princess Polly enters wholesale for first time via Pacsun

Australian retailer Princess Polly is set to enter the wholesale market for the first time via a new partnership with Gen Z multi-brand chain Pacsun.

The e-commerce brand initially only offered physical footprints at pop-up locations, with this new agreement marking the first time it will be available through an omnichannel retailer, both in-store and online.

The label, which is owned by a.k.a. Brands, will be rolled out to 15 Pacsun stores across the US, including its New York flagship, at California’s Fashion Island and a location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dedicated presentation areas within the stores will showcase a variety of Princess Polly pieces, while a larger assortment will be available to shop via Pacsun’s e-commerce platform.

In a release, Brie Olson, co-CEO at Pacsun, said on the partnership: “At Pacsun, part of our core mission is to give consumers and our community continued access to the best brands, curated products, and collaborations, and we look forward to doing this in a big way by offering them premier access to Princess Polly for a continued period for the very first time, while introducing their community to Pacsun's current and emerging brands.”

The partnership will bring Princess Polly right into the view of the Pacsun consumer, which is predominantly Gen Z based, and therefore directly linked to the brand’s own shopper group, as noted by Princess Polly co-CEO Wez Bryett.

He stated: "We're thrilled to partner with Pacsun on Princess Polly's first wholesale agreement.

"We know that our customer frequently shops at Pacsun, and we're excited to offer more ways for new and existing customers to shop Princess Polly in stores and online."