Princess Polly to open five new US stores amid expansion

Australian brand Princess Polly is planning to continue expanding its presence in the US with the opening of five news stores in the latter half of the current year.

The a.k.a. Brands-owned retailer has said it is looking to open additional stores on the West Coast in Scottsdale, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; San Diego, California; and Irvine, California. Meanwhile, for its first location on the East Coast, it will be opening a store in Boston, Massachusetts.

Each store will house a selection of apparel, accessories and footwear styles which will sit among selfie mirrors and digital screens. The spaces are to further host various influencer and customer events each designed to grow the brand’s connection with its community.

Princess Polly made its US retail debut with a store opening in Los Angeles, with this slew of upcoming openings now described to be a “testament to the brand’s growing US popularity and success”.

Adding to this, co-CEO of Princess Polly, Wez Bryett, said in a release: “Growing Princess Polly’s physical retail footprint across the US reflects our commitment to listening to our customers and delivering an unmatched in-store customer experience.

“Princess Polly is a high-growth global brand that’s capturing the attention of more and more loyal customers, and we view these store openings as an opportunity to introduce new customers to our in-person brand experience.”

In a further effort to connect with customers, each store will hold opening day events while the brand will also embark on roadshows to each location’s nearby college campuses for giveaways and token handouts.