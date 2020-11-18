Puma announces partnership with Dua Lipa

Sportswear retailer Puma has announced a new partnership with global superstar Dua Lipa who will join the company as a brand ambassador.

In 2021, Dua Lipa will headline Puma’s new female-focused campaign, ‘She Moves Us’, which is all about women coming together and connecting through culture and sport.

Dua Lipa said in a statement: “I am so excited to announce my partnership with Puma. From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it's important to feel comfortable and look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my Puma family.”

To kickstart the multi-year partnership, Puma will serve as sponsors of Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ virtual performance with her and her dancers wearing Puma gear.

Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing, concluded: “We are thrilled to welcome Dua to our family. We were drawn towards her creativity, passion, and drive and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer.

“But most importantly, we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together. We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model.”