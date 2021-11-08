Puma opens North American headquarters

Sports brand Puma has opened its new North American headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The 150,000 square foot building is located near the Assembly Row shopping area. It brings together 450 employees who formerly worked in two separate areas in Boston and Westford Massachusetts.

“To support Puma’s continued growth, fueled in large part by the North American market, we focused on creating a space that reflects our ‘Forever Faster’ mentality. We put creativity and innovation at the forefront, bringing together our entire North American team to collaborate and propel our brand forward,” said Bob Philion, president of Puma North America.

Designed by architectural firm Gensler, the location features a roof deck with a dining area and art installations, fitness center, kids room for children visiting the office, bike storage and a 2,300 square foot balcony.

“Operating in a product-driven industry, its crucial we bring together the best possible team of creative thinkers in a space that fosters diversity of thought and innovation - Puma’s new North American headquarters does just that,” said global director of brand and marketing at Puma, Adam Petrick.