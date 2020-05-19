PVH Corp announces steps towards reopening global store network

PVH Corp has announced its ongoing plan to reopen its global store network.

The company, which counts Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein among its portfolio of fashion brands, said that as of today it has opened 180 company-operated stores in North America, 350 in Europe, 1,000 in Asia, 75 in Australia and four in Brazil.

The company also said it will be implementing heightened health and safety measures for its company associates in the US and Canada when they return to work, including providing them with disposable masks and gloves on each day of work and performing temperature checks.

Its stores in the US and Canada will have an altered opening schedule - from 11am - 7pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 12-6pm on Sundays - to allow for additional cleaning and restocking, as well as social distancing measures for customers.

Most of these stores will have dedicated entry and exit-only doors, while product returns will be extended to 90 days and will be held in the fitting room area for 72 hours and then treated before being put back on the sales floor. Fitting rooms and shopper totes will be unavailable for use. The company said “similar practices” are being implemented in other countries and regions.

“We are so grateful to our retail teams for their unbelievable dedication and hard work helping us get back to business,” said PVH Corp CEO and chairman Manny Chirico in a statement. “PVH has long worked to create an inclusive workplace environment where every individual is valued, and we recognize that everyone comes to this crisis with a different personal situation. As we collectively begin to create a ‘new normal,’ we will continue to prioritize health and safety.”

PVH also said it would be looking to further build on its digital presence through a shoppable livestream event on 26 May across North America and Europe on Tommy.com.

“Overall, we are experiencing online sales growth well in excess of the rate achieved in 2019 and the Company believes its overall digital penetration will continue to increase throughout 2020,” the company said.