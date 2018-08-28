PVH Corp to expand Izod's presence across Europe

PVH Corp. has announced that it is expanding presence of its heritage brand Izod into Europe. Beginning fall 2018, the company said in a statement, customers in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia will be able to shop the classic American Izod products including, shirts, polos, T-shirts, sweaters, heavy-weight knits, pants, denim and outerwear.

“When looking to expand the presence of our classic Izod brand globally, we saw great opportunity in Europe,” said Ken Duane, Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Brands for PVH in a statement.

The company added that Izod collection will be available through a network of partners across the continent in store and online, including El Corte Inglés (Spain), Hudson’s Bay (Netherlands), Galeria Kaufhof (Germany) and online through Zalando and Boozt. The shop in shop system that launches in Spain will be later distributed within Europe, Russia and the Middle East region in spring 2019.

“We believe there is significant demand for apparel that is colourful with a soft-washed, relaxed feel and unique performance-driven features. This offering delivers a value proposition not currently available in the market. Combining this with Izod’s strong reputation as a quality lifestyle brand, should fill the void between fast-fashion labels and higher-priced American attire,” added Oliver Timm, Chief Commerical Officer, PVH Europe.

Picture credit:PVH Corp website