Queer Eye’s Tan France launches edit with George at Asda

Tan France, star of Netflix series Queer Eye, has launched a new womenswear collaboration with the supermarket brand, George at Asda.

The 37-piece edit covers daytime to evening wear, with the Doncaster-born host aiming to create a range that is both fun and financially accessible.

Items include silky slip skirts, puppytooth co-ords, midi dresses, neon knits, tracksuits and a selection of statement casualwear.

France has become known for his styling work on Queer Eye, acting as the shows fashion expert and working with participants on developing their personal style.

In a release, he said: “I am a real advocate for accessible fashion, it simply doesn’t need to cost the earth to look good.

“I’ve never been one to spend a fortune on my wardrobe – you really can’t buy style – it’s about how you wear it and more than anything that’s what I want my edit for George at Asda to show; a bit of confidence goes a long way.”

The collection is now available at select Asda stores, as well as the supermarket’s George e-commerce site.

The collaboration builds on the retailer’s already established relationship with Netflix, with the duo announcing a partnership earlier in the year that saw a wide range of merchandise released throughout Asda stores.