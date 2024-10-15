R.M Williams opens first store outside Australia since 2017

Heritage Australian footwear, apparel and accessories business R.M.Williams is continuing its investing in the UK with a new store in Marlow, Buckinghamshire to boost international growth.

The new store marks the brand’s first to open outside Australia since 2017 and is part of R.M.Williams’ expansion strategy targeting UK towns and cities “with a high concentration of consumers who value quality, craft, and timeless heritage”. The UK expansion is being spearheaded by R.M.Williams’ recently appointed UK general manager Karl Wederell, who joined in July from luxury beauty brand Aesop.

R.M.Williams Marlow, UK store Credits: R.M.Williams

R.M.Williams has had a presence in the UK for over two decades with the brand’s first international store opening in Knightsbridge in 1989. The Marlow store adds to the brand’s retail locations in London’s New Bond Street and Berwick Street, Soho, and will be joined by a new store in Cambridge in December.

On the international expansion, Paul Grosmann, chief executive at R.M.Williams, said: “The UK has been part of the R.M.Williams story for many decades and we’re thrilled that our next chapter of UK investment is spearheaded by the impressive new Marlow opening.

“Marlow’s heritage and character makes the town an ideal setting for introducing the brand’s handcrafted products to a community which appreciates quality authenticity.”

R.M.Williams Marlow, UK store Credits: R.M.Williams

## R.M Williams bolsters UK presence with retail and wholesale expansion

The 1,700 square foot store is located at 46 High Street, Marlow and features R.M.Williams’ new retail design concept, first introduced at the brand’s global flagship store on Sydney’s iconic George Street last December. It offers the brand’s new season boots, apparel and accessories, a Marine Blue Comfort Craftsman exclusive to the Marlow store and the R.M.Williams’ largest women’s offering in the UK.

The opening follows R.M.Williams securing new partnerships in the UK with high-end department stores, including Harrods, Selfridges and Liberty. All three stores will carry R.M.Williams’ men’s autumn/winter 2024 boots collection with a focus on the brand’s Craftsman styles. The brand is also featured in Harrods’ men’s trunk show, running until October 20.

R.M.Williams Marlow, UK store Credits: R.M.Williams

The Australian heritage brand was founded in 1932 by Reginald Murray Williams who was dedicated to crafting high-quality, durable boots and leather goods built to last in the rugged Australian landscape. Renowned for its signature one-piece leather construction, this technique enhances the boot’s durability and integrity and creates a seamless look.

The brand’s bestselling leather boots and belts are still crafted by hand in Adelaide, South Australia, alongside an ever-growing range of apparel, accessories and lifestyle products.

R.M.Williams Marlow, UK store Credits: R.M.Williams