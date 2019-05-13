Radley launches digital in-store shopping

British handbag and accessories brand Radley is to allow in-store customers to access its entire product range via a new ‘Order In-Store' app feature.

The brand, which currently operates 32 stores in the UK, has collaborated with omnichannel order management specialist OneStock for the new feature which allows orders to be delivered from the most appropriate store or distribution centre. A click and collect option will also be available.

“We wanted to create an in-store digital shopping experience for our customers offering more product options, higher stock availability and an improved click and collect offering,” Francis Rodrigues, head of IT at Radley, said in a statement. “With OneStock we have the opportunity now to deliver this.”

Romulus Grigoras, CEO at OneStock, added: “By using technology that encourages customers to shop in-store, Radley is creating an optimised omnichannel experience. Full visibility of its collection, and less queuing in stores due to mobile payment capabilities, will offer customers a service that reflects the pedigree of this quintessentially British brand.”

Radley said it is also implementing a mobile point of sale system in its stores to improve checkout speed. Transactions will be managed via OneStock’s app, which uses PayPal Here technology to process payments.