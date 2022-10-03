Radley London opens New Jersey store

British handbag and accessories brand Radley London has opened a new store in New Jersey.

Opened in partnership with Simon Properties, the store is located in the Mills at Jersey Gardens and carries Radley London’s entire category assortment.

Radley London first entered the US market in 2017. Since then, the brand has opened locations in Las Vegas, Orlando, Desert Hills, and Miami, as well as inked partnerships with retailers including Macy’s, QVC, Hudson’s Bay, Amazon, and Belk.

“The initial growth and sales performance within the US has been incredibly promising and, as a business, we can see that we fill a unique gap in the market that has resonated with retailers and customers alike,” said Justin Lilja, the vice president of Radley London US.

She said the US represents an “enormous market” that the brand is “excited to be evolving within”.

In its most recent trading update for the first half of fiscal 2022, sales were up 47 percent year-over-year as the company rebounded from the pandemic.

CEO Justin Stead said at the time that the brand had recovered “more strongly than anticipated” since reopening in April 2021 thanks in part to its international business, with an especially strong performance from the US market.