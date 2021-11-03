Raeburn opens new store in Carnaby, London

Raeburn has opened a new store in Carnaby in Central London.

The store is located on 2 Marshall Street. Fixtures within the store are made from materials that are either reused, recycled or can be easily repurposed.

The store has a modern aesthetic, which provides “an immersive experience for visitors and a clear vision of how the brand is progressing.”

“The vision for 2 Marshall Street is to act as an outpost for Raeburn to engage and inspire a worldwide audience. Consumers who are actively looking for new systems and ways of working will have the chance to learn about our design process and join our mission. Despite the media negativity surrounding the retail sector we believe more than ever in the value of human interaction,” said head of retail, Jolyon Bexon. “Meeting like minded individuals and enjoying unexpected discoveries is where true inspiration lies.”

The opening comes after a particularly difficult time for the retail industry, with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing many brick and mortar stores to close. Raeburn joined the #savethestreet campaign in January when the lockdown in the UK was still in effect, in an effort to call the government to action and save local businesses.